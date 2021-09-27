Photo Of Michael Jordan At The Ryder Cup Went Viral

A photo of legendary basketball star Michael Jordan at the Ryder Cup in Whistling Straits went viral on social media this week.

Jordan, an avid golf fan, loves the Ryder Cup. The Hall of Fame basketball star has been seen at the Ryder Cup nearly every year it’s been held since he’s been out of the league.

The former Chicago Bulls star was in attendance for this year’s Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Jordan was in classic form. He was seen in the morning with a coffee in hand and a cigar in his mouth.

“MJ with a coffee and cigar at 7am. Breakfast of champions,” Shooter McGavin shared on Twitter on Saturday morning.

MJ with a coffee and Cigar at 7am. Breakfast of Champions. #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/VNn7BbYk73 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) September 25, 2021

Breakfast of champions, indeed.

The United States held an 11-5 lead over Europe heading into the Ryder Cup on Sunday. The Americans were able to secure the win in drama-free fashion earlier today.

This is the United States’ first Ryder Cup win since 2016.