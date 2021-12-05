Photo Of Mike Greenberg Watching The Jets Going Viral

Mike Greenberg isn’t having a good time watching his New York Jets on Sunday.

His wife Stacy posted a photo on her Twitter account with the caption “Our defense sucks” as Greenberg was facepalming.

The game started out strong for New York’s defense but took a major step back in the second quarter.

The Jets gave up 17 points in that quarter and are now down 24-18 in the second half. What’s even more troubling is that New York’s defense gave up all those points to a backup quarterback.

Gardner Minshew is starting in place of the injured Jalen Hurts and hasn’t looked out of place at all. He threw for over 180 yards and two touchdowns in that first half.

Zach Wilson did his best to imitate Minshew and threw for 108 yards himself along with two touchdowns.

There hasn’t been much for Jets fans to celebrate this season, but the fanbase is hoping to celebrate the team’s fourth win on Sunday afternoon.

In order for that to happen though, the defense needs to make some adjustments. That would surely make Greenberg not facepalming.

The game is being televised by CBS.