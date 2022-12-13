Photo Of Mississippi State's Stadium Going Viral On Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - NOVEMBER 06: Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs arrives at the stadium before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The football world is mourning the loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who passed away on Monday night following complications related to a heart condition.

He was 61 years old. In the hours following his death, the football world flocked to social media with tributes for the beloved head coach.

Former players, coaches and members of the media from all over the country have shared their thoughts and prayers for the Leach family. On Tuesday afternoon, the Mississippi State football program had a touching tribute to The Pirate.

A pirate flag was flown at half-mast.

Leach was truly one of a kind - as evidenced by his incredible response when asked what will be written on his obituary.

"That's their problem, they're the one writing the obituary, what do I care? I'm dead. The only regret I'll have is I didn't get to do more things," Leach told ESPN.

May Leach rest in peace.