Photo Of Rodney Harrison On ‘Sunday Night Football’ Going Viral

Rodney Harrison of NBC Sports at the Super Bowl press conference.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC studio analyst Rodney Harrison looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It’s a rainy night in New England.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. It’s the first game back for Tom Brady, who left New England for Tampa Bay in free agency. Brady went on to win a Super Bowl in Year 1 in Tampa Bay and he’s seeking another one in Year 2.

Sunday night will be special, though. It’s arguably the most anticipated game in NFL regular season history.

The rain could put somewhat of a damper on things. However, NBC analyst Rodney Harrison isn’t letting it get in his way.

Harrison has his own personal umbrella holder on Sunday night.

That’s quite a power move.

The Patriots and the Buccaneers are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on NBC.

