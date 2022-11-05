Photo Of Sad Tennessee Fans Going Viral Tonight

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Tennessee fans had high expectations for their team heading into this afternoon's matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Everyone knew it was going to be a tough matchup for the Volunteers — but not many expected a blowout of this magnitude.

Tennessee trailed the Bulldogs 27-6 late in the fourth quarter. Understandably, the UT fans in the house at Sanford Stadium weren't too happy with this result.

A photo of some sad Tennessee fans in the rain is going viral on social media.

This is some serious whiplash for a Tennessee fanbase that's experienced some of the highest highs so far this season. In addition to their massive victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide earlier this year, the Volunteers were just ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation.

Tennessee finally scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Georgia will likely jump Tennessee as the new No. 1 team in the nation in the upcoming rankings.