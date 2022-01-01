Photo Of Utah Player’s Cleats For Rose Bowl Is Going Viral

The Utah Utes will be taking the field in style for this evening’s Rose Bowl matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

A few hours before kickoff, the Utah Football Twitter account posted a photo of some fire kicks on the feet of fifth-year senior wide receiver Britain Covey.

With an all-white Under Armor shoe base, Covey’s cleats are decked out with several roses and the Utah logo.

Take a look here:

In addition to his impeccable sense of style, Covey has logged quite the collegiate career with the Utes. Through five seasons and 46 games, the former freshman All-American wide receiver and two-time All-American punt returner has notched 1,977 yards and 10 touchdowns on 181 catches. He also added four punt returns for touchdowns.

With a 10-3 record on the year (including two wins over top-10 ranked Oregon), Utah has put together a solid season in 2021. Searching for the program’s first bowl win since 2017, this year’s team has a golden opportunity to do so in an all-important New Year’s Six game.

Today’s Rose Bowl will kickoff at 5 p.m. ET.