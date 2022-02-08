The Spun

Photo Of Winter Olympics Ski Jump Park Is Going Viral

Ski jump in China at the Olympics.HEBEI PROVINCE, CHINA - JANUARY 30, 2022: A view of National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou in the run-up to the 24th Winter Olympic Games, which are scheduled to take place in Beijing and Zhangjiakou from 4 to 20 February, 2022. Zhangjiakou is to host some skiing events. Sergei Bobylev/TASS (Photo by Sergei BobylevTASS via Getty Images)

The Olympics are typically held in picturesque settings. But the Beijing Winter Olympics isn’t offering the gorgeous views we’re used to.

A picture of the Winter Olympics ski jump is going viral today. Why? Because it’s an ugly scene.

“If this is what a Winter Olympics can look like, then it opens up potential locations,” writes Dan Wetzel. “What American city should now consider a bid?”

Take a look.

This is pretty disappointing.

Sure, it’s cool that any country in the world can bid to host the Olympics, but perhaps that needs to change. A city like Park City, Utah is the perfect venue for the Winter Olympics. It’s a ski/snowboarding town. It should be used more often.

The Olympics, as a whole, has another problem on its hands, though. Its coverage has been disappointing and fans just aren’t very interested this year.

Returning the Olympics to places built for them would be a step in the right direction.

