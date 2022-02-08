Photo Of Winter Olympics Ski Jump Park Is Going Viral

The Olympics are typically held in picturesque settings. But the Beijing Winter Olympics isn’t offering the gorgeous views we’re used to.

A picture of the Winter Olympics ski jump is going viral today. Why? Because it’s an ugly scene.

“If this is what a Winter Olympics can look like, then it opens up potential locations,” writes Dan Wetzel. “What American city should now consider a bid?”

Take a look.

If this is what a Winter Olympics can look like, then it opens up potential locations. What American city should now consider a bid? pic.twitter.com/RIgMT0XnX1 — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 8, 2022

This is pretty disappointing.

Sure, it’s cool that any country in the world can bid to host the Olympics, but perhaps that needs to change. A city like Park City, Utah is the perfect venue for the Winter Olympics. It’s a ski/snowboarding town. It should be used more often.

The Olympics, as a whole, has another problem on its hands, though. Its coverage has been disappointing and fans just aren’t very interested this year.

Returning the Olympics to places built for them would be a step in the right direction.