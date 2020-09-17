Photo: Patrick Mahomes’ Epic Birthday Cake Is Going Viral

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t turn 25 until Thursday, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is doing some early birthday celebrating on Wednesday night.

It’ll be tough to top Year 24 for Mahomes. The star NFL quarterback won a Super Bowl, signed a $500 million contract extension and proposed to his girlfriend.

What’s in store for age 25?

To start: An awesome birthday cake.

Mahomes shared a photo of the birthday cake sent to him from Coors Light. The cake looks like a case of beer, even with some ice on the outside. Check this out:

Chill way to start the birthday.

Thanks for the cake!! @CoorsLight pic.twitter.com/kiNu94iL6u — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 17, 2020

Birthday cakes don’t get much cooler than that. Mahomes will be able to enjoy it heading into this weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs opened the season with a dominant home performance against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was happy with what he saw from his team in Week 1.

Mahomes was particularly impressed with his game management, as he took the check-downs that were available to him.

“My nature always wants me to take that shot if I get a chance to. I’m trying to find that balance of when to go out there and when to take the shot and throw it deep and let these guys make plays and when to just take what’s there and move the ball down the field,” he said.

“It’s something that I’ve learned from those veteran guys. It’s something that I’ve learned from Coach [Andy] Reid. All of us want to go for the big shot. All of us want to go for the touchdown pass every single time. But if defenses are going to play us back and going to play us in coverage [downfield], I’m going to take the stuff underneath and let the guys make plays and find ways to score and find the ways to win football games.”

The Chiefs and the Chargers are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.