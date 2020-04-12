Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been getting some work done this offseason.

Jackson, who’s coming off an MVP season in 2019, had some major tattoo work done before the quarantine started.

“Right before this quarantine I got the chance to link with the young south Florida legend himself mr MVP to get started on creating a monster piece we got a lot more in store for his story when it comes to the ink but we had to start it off with FAITH FAMILY AND FOOTBALL before anything else meeting this young man was definitely refreshing cause I can only name a handful of authentic ppl in the sports world and I’m happy most of my clients have been them like I said this piece was just the start and once this quarantine is over we getting right back in the lab but here’s your sneak peak,” ace_no_buggy wrote on Instagram.

Here’s the sneak peek:

Jackson is coming off an incredible 2019 season.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback threw for more than 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns while adding 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

Baltimore fell to Tennessee in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Ravens will be looking to make a deeper run in 2020.