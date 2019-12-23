The Dallas Cowboys are not having a good Sunday. Jerry Jones’ team lost a huge NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they’re having trouble getting home.

The chartered plane set to take the Cowboys back to Dallas is having mechanical problems. So, as Jason Garrett’s team waits for the issues to be fixed – or a new plane – they’re stuck in Philadelphia.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater shared a photo of the Cowboys’ current situation.

The coaches and players are stuck on the team buses right outside Lincoln Financial Field.

The #Cowboys currently still on the buses at the Linc. No update on a new plane or the current one. They have been here for over an hour now. pic.twitter.com/Yk9Oy7uTEW — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 23, 2019

Ouch.

The Cowboys could be waiting for a while, too.

Cowboys are waiting on busses in the Linc parking lot. Smaller plane is in Philly ready to go, but the airline needs to find pilots for it. There's also a 747 at JFK they could use, but it'd take over an hour to get it to Philly. Not exactly ideal given the circumstances. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 23, 2019

The Cowboys dropped to 7-8 on the season with Sunday’s loss. Barring an Eagles’ loss to the Giants in Week 17, Dallas will fail to make the playoffs.

First, though, they just need to find a way home.