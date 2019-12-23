The Spun

Photo Shows The Cowboys’ Brutal Trip Home Situation

Jason Garrett on the sideline against the Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys looks down after a ruling against them during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are not having a good Sunday. Jerry Jones’ team lost a huge NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, they’re having trouble getting home.

The chartered plane set to take the Cowboys back to Dallas is having mechanical problems. So, as Jason Garrett’s team waits for the issues to be fixed – or a new plane – they’re stuck in Philadelphia.

NFL Network’s Jane Slater shared a photo of the Cowboys’ current situation.

The coaches and players are stuck on the team buses right outside Lincoln Financial Field.

Ouch.

The Cowboys could be waiting for a while, too.

The Cowboys dropped to 7-8 on the season with Sunday’s loss. Barring an Eagles’ loss to the Giants in Week 17, Dallas will fail to make the playoffs.

First, though, they just need to find a way home.

