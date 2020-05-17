Photo Shows What Press Box Looks Like At Today’s NASCAR Race

NASCAR is back this afternoon.

Darlington Raceway, located about 90 miles away from the sport’s headquarters in Charlotte, will host the sport’s first race back today. The race has been dubbed The Real Heroes 400 in honor of frontline healthcare workers.

CBS Sports had details on the favorites for today’s event. Here’s who could come out on top this afternoon:

Three former NASCAR at Darlington winners are atop the 2020 Real Heroes 400 odds board at William Hill. Kyle Busch, who won in 2008, is the overall 2020 Darlington 400 favorite at 5-1, while Denny Hamlin (2010, 2017) and Kevin Harvick (2014) are close behind at 13-2 NASCAR odds.

Social distancing is being practiced at today’s event. Masks are being worn and even the press box is at far less than full capacity.

NASCAR writer Scott Chancey shared a photo of the press box.

‘Our press box photo for today’s race at Darlington Raceway. Seee? We’re social distancing….with masks (Pssst… I’m at the far end),” he tweeted.

Here are the full odds for today’s event from William Hill:

Kyle Busch 5-1

Kevin Harvick 13-2

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Martin Truex Jr. 15-2

Brad Keselowski 8-1

Joey Logano 8-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Alex Bowman 14-1

Erik Jones 14-1

Kurt Busch 22-1

Jimmie Johnson 28-1

William Byron 28-1

Ryan Blaney 28-1

Matt Kenseth 28-1

Aric Almirola 50-1

Matt DiBenedetto 50-1

Clint Bowyer 50-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1

Tyler Reddick 100-1

Christopher Bell 100-1

Cole Custer 100-1

Ryan Newman 125-1

Austin Dillon 150-1

John Hunter Nemechek 200-1

Bubba Wallace 300-1

Ty Dillon 500-1

Daniel Suarez 500-1

Ryan Preece 500-1

Brannan Poole 750-1

JJ Yeley 1000-1

Coey Lajoie 1000-1

Joey Gase 1500-1

Garrett Smithley 1500-1

Quin Houff 2000-1

Reed Sorenson 2000-1

Timmy Hill 2000-1

The Real Heroes 400 is set to go off at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX.