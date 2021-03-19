The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers official mascot has alway been the LU Wolf. But, the team has since adopted a new figure to represent their program.

Ever since Loyola went on that magical Final Four run in 2018, team chaplain Sister Jean has been the heart and soul of the team.

On Friday afternoon, the 101-year-old superfan captured hearts all over America yet again. Before her team tipped off in their first-round matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Sister Jean posed for a photo with another beloved figure: Butler Blue IV.

Rocking some fresh Loyola red and gold sneakers, the team chaplain got a classic photo with the Butler Bulldog’s mascot.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sister Jean was unable to attend any of the Ramblers’ games during the regular season. But, according to reports from ESPN, she joined the team virtually before every game to conduct a pregame prayer.

For weeks, the beloved nun pleaded with the school to be allowed to travel with the team to their first-round game in Indianapolis. After much deliberation — and two COVID-19 vaccination shots — the university finally granted her wish.

From the looks of the picture, Sister Jean is taking extra precautions by wearing two masks at the arena. The 101 year old will also be accompanied by a nurse and security team at today’s game, ESPN reported.

“What they wanted to do was be sure that all the safety factors were taken into consideration,” Sister Jean said on a videoconference Tuesday, via ESPN. “Sometimes people who haven’t gone to the games or to the NCAA or even to March Madness, they’re not sure exactly what goes on there. Sometimes they think it’s like a teenage concert, where everybody’s going to surround me and might not have any breathing space.

“If I’m not supposed to go on the court, I’m not going to go. And I’m not going to cause any disturbance.”

As of right now, Sister Jean is watching her Loyola team as they trail the Yellow Jackets 19-15 midway through the first half.