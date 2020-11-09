Photo Sums Up Tom Brady’s Dreadful First Half On Sunday Night

Tom Brady just can’t seem to figure out the Saints defense this year.

In his first season with Tampa Bay, Brady has played six quarters against New Orleans. In this small sample size, the future Hall of Famer has thrown a staggering four interceptions. Brady has only thrown two other interceptions all season.

In a shocking start to Sunday Night Football, the Saints lead Brady and the Bucs 31-0 at halftime. With a chance to drive the ball down the field and get a score before half, Brady aired out a deep pass into double coverage for his second pick of the game.

The six-time Super Bowl champion threw 11/22 for a measly 96 yards through the first two quarters. Communication was clearly off between the QB and his receivers. Brady didn’t even try to hide his frustration on the sideline.

Tom Brady INT!!! Time for him to go slam his helmet on the bench. pic.twitter.com/lQaNf16xGm — Brady Hamilton (@Brady_216) November 9, 2020

Drew Brees and Brady have been going back and forth all season for first in the NFL’s all-time passing touchdown record. Coming into this matchup, Brady had 561 to Brees’ 560.

Tonight, Brees has surpassed the former Patriots QB, throwing three touchdowns in the first half alone.

With a hefty Saints lead heading into the third quarter, it looks as though the Bucs will drop there third game of the season and second game to division rival New Orleans. With a win tonight, the Saints jump Tampa Bay and take solo first place in the NFC South.