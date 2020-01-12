Photo Surfaces Of Julian Edelman In Beverly Hills On Saturday Night

Julian Edelman appeared to be hanging out with a couple of former Boston athletes at some point on Saturday. Edelman was arrested in Beverly Hills on Saturday evening.

TMZ Sports first reported of the New England Patriots wide receiver’s arrest on Saturday night. The veteran wide receiver reportedly jumped onto the hood of a car in Southern California.

From the report:

Julian was in Bev Hills walking around at about 9 PM when for some unknown reason he hopped up on the car, causing damage. Impressive, considering the 33-year-old reportedly needs surgery on his left knee during the offseason. The bad news for Julian … cops were in the area working a robbery case when someone flagged them down and gave them the lowdown.

Edelman appeared to be hanging out with former Celtics star Paul Pierce and former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola on Saturday night.

Pierce posted a photo of the three athletes at Cantina FRIDA, a Mexican restaurant in Beverly Hills, on Saturday evening.

Edelman was reportedly arrested at some point that evening in Beverly Hills. He was reportedly cited for misdemeanor vandalism and released, leaving with friends.