Photo Surfaces Of Tom Brady Working Out With Bucs Teammates

Tom Brady got in some trouble earlier this offseason when he was kicked out of a Tampa Bay-area park while the city was in quarantine restrictions. He also accidentally walked into the wrong Tampa Bay home.

The state of Florida is starting to lift some of its restrictions, though, so Brady and his teammates are beginning to take advantage.

The Tampa Bay Times has captured photos of Brady working out with some of his teammates at a local school. Brady and several of his new teammates were spotted practicing at Berkeley Preparatory School.

Breaking: Tom Brady, Bucs players take the field at Tampa’s Berkeley Prep: exclusive photos https://t.co/QggyHKypdB — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 19, 2020

NFL facilities haven’t opened for players to work out together, so the Bucs’ players got in a workout at a different location.

The Tampa Bay Times had some details on the workout:

Brady appeared to be the one organizing the route combinations and situational drills that Bucs receivers, tight ends and running backs ran for about 120 minutes Tuesday. At times, like he did with receiver Mike Evans, Brady would walk through the route, showing players exactly where to make their cuts.

NFL facilities are reportedly starting to re-open in some states. New York, California and Texas all announced on Monday that professional sports should be able to return in early June.

For now, though, major workouts will have to take place outside of the facility.