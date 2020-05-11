The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: The Sports Illustrated Cover That Michael Jordan Hated

Michael Jordan playing baseball for Birmingham.HOOVER, AL - AUGUST 1994: Michael Jordan #45 of the Birmingham Barons throws during an August 1994 game against the Memphis Chicks at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. (Photo by Jim Gund/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated several times, but if you ask him to sign one today, he’ll probably refuse.

The former Chicago Bulls star has reportedly refused to sign Sports Illustrated covers since March of 1994. That’s when the prestigious magazine featured Jordan on the cover playing baseball.

Jordan retired from the NBA following the 1992-93 season. He decided to play baseball, honoring his late father, and signed with the Chicago White Sox. Jordan, an outfielder, joined the White Sox’s Double-A team in Birmingham.

Not everyone was on board with Jordan’s baseball career, though. Sports Illustrated thought it was an insult to the game.

“Bag It, Michael!” the cover read. “Jordan and The White Sox Are Embarrassing Baseball.”

Jordan admitted in The Last Dance that he felt betrayed by that cover. He said that no one from the magazine spoke to him about the cover or for the feature story. Jordan said his feelings would be different if someone had at least talked to him about it.

The six-time NBA champion would play baseball for about a year. He hit a little over .200 at the Double-A level – quite an accomplishment – before returning to the hardwood.

ESPN’s The Last Dance is currently airing Episode 7.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.