Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, appear to be in very good spirits at the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday afternoon.

The 15-time major champion wasn’t able to play at his tournament this year, as he continues to recover from the injuries suffered in last year’s car accident.

However, Woods was able to play host duties and he appeared to be in very good spirits.

A photo has surfaced of Tiger and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, chatting it up with Rory McIlroy on Sunday afternoon.

It’s great to see Tiger Woods smiling like that.

Woods was asked about his playing future earlier this weekend. He’s committed to returning at some point, though he’s going to take his time.

“I don’t want to come out here and just play,” Woods said. “That’s how I am. I need to feel that I’m confident that I can beat these guys, and I got to do the legwork at home. It’s on me.”

Hopefully we’ll see Woods back on the course soon. Until then, it’s nice to see that he can enjoy himself off of it.