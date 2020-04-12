Photo Shows How Tiger Woods Is Spending Masters Sunday

Today is Masters Sunday – well, it should be.

The 2020 Masters were set to conclude this afternoon. Tiger Woods should be looking to defend his 2019 championship.

Unfortunately, The Masters had to be postponed due to the coronavirus. The 2020 tournament is now scheduled to take place in mid-November.

Woods is currently social distancing at home with his family. He’s still getting into The Masters spirit, though.

The 44-year-old golfer turned his Jupiter, Florida home entrance into Magnolia Lane, the picturesque entrance to Augusta National.

“Our Magnolia Lane quarantine style,” he wrote.

Woods has been getting into The Masters spirit all week. He held his “Masters Champions Dinner” with his family earlier this week.

Woods got out on the course, too.

Hopefully we’ll see Woods and the rest of golf’s stars out at Augusta National from Nov. 12 to No. 15.