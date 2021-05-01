The Spun

Photo Of Tom Brady At The Kentucky Derby Is Going Viral

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates another Super Bowl ring.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Celebrities, athletes and public figures of all kind love dressing to impress every year at the Kentucky Derby. And for today’s 147th running at Churchill Downs, Tom Brady was no exception.

Showing up to the race rocking a classic derby hat, the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback was dressed to the nines.

A photo of Brady in his race-day fit is catching some traction on Twitter.

Brady has been a longtime attendee of the event. Donning a new hat each year, the all-time great quarterback has made the trip to Louisville for more than a decade now.

Brady isn’t the only superstar quarterback to attend the races today. Along with a few current/former teammates and his wife, Shailene Woodley, reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was also spotted at Churchill Downs today.

While the crowd at this year’s race isn’t nearly what it usually is due to COVID-19 restrictions, Brady and Rodgers are some pretty good representation for the NFL.

In his first season with Tampa Bay this past season, Brady helped the team claim its second Super Bowl title in franchise history — earning the championship game MVP award behind 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Before losing to Brady in the NFC Championship game, Rodgers showed out with some regular-season excellence — claiming his third All-Pro selection and third league MVP trophy.

Putting the drama of this NFL offseason behind them today, Brady and Rodgers will look to enjoy a beautiful day at the track.


