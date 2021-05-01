Photo Of Tom Brady At The Kentucky Derby Is Going Viral

Celebrities, athletes and public figures of all kind love dressing to impress every year at the Kentucky Derby. And for today’s 147th running at Churchill Downs, Tom Brady was no exception.

Showing up to the race rocking a classic derby hat, the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback was dressed to the nines.

A photo of Brady in his race-day fit is catching some traction on Twitter.

Tom Brady is dressed like he’s going to kill Roger Rabbit and the rest of Toontown. pic.twitter.com/du0kQQm94i — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) May 1, 2021

Brady has been a longtime attendee of the event. Donning a new hat each year, the all-time great quarterback has made the trip to Louisville for more than a decade now.

Tom Brady has served an iconic look at the @KentuckyDerby throughout the years: 2021 👉 2017 👉 2011 (left 📸: @SNFonNBC) pic.twitter.com/2Zt8YSvFt1 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 1, 2021

Brady isn’t the only superstar quarterback to attend the races today. Along with a few current/former teammates and his wife, Shailene Woodley, reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was also spotted at Churchill Downs today.

While the crowd at this year’s race isn’t nearly what it usually is due to COVID-19 restrictions, Brady and Rodgers are some pretty good representation for the NFL.

In his first season with Tampa Bay this past season, Brady helped the team claim its second Super Bowl title in franchise history — earning the championship game MVP award behind 201 yards and three touchdowns.

Before losing to Brady in the NFC Championship game, Rodgers showed out with some regular-season excellence — claiming his third All-Pro selection and third league MVP trophy.

Putting the drama of this NFL offseason behind them today, Brady and Rodgers will look to enjoy a beautiful day at the track.