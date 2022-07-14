Photo Tom Brady Shared From Movie Set Going Viral

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady posted one heck of a photo on Thursday afternoon with three of his former teammates.

Brady is currently filming "80 For Brady" which is an upcoming film about four friends who take a road trip to watch Brady in the 2017 Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. Filming began back in March.

Brady had Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman, and Rob Gronkowski in the photo with him as they were rocking some Patriots gear.

"BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though," Brady tweeted.

It was a clever joke by Brady since the four of them played great together up in New England.

Brady currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Amendola is a free agent. Gronkowski and Edelman are happily retired after winning multiple championships with Brady.

The film doesn't have a release date confirmed yet.