Photo: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Is Ready For The NFL Draft

This is the biggest day of Trevor Lawrence‘s football career, as the former Clemson Tigers star is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL Draft.

However, it’s probably not the most important day of his life. That’s because earlier this year, Lawrence got married to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry.

Lawrence and Mowry dated prior to the star quarterback’s college football career. Mowry, a college soccer player, was often spotted in the stands at Clemson football games.

Now, they’re getting ready to head to Jacksonville, where Lawrence is being given the keys to the franchise.

“It’s a transformational draft for an organization. This is the most important draft. I kind of know the whole history of the Jaguars but this is one of those very unique drafts. When you look at the NFL, this is one of these historic opportunities for Jacksonville. Obviously the No. 1 pick and I keep challenging our staff, ‘we have to get this right. There can’t be a miss,’” Urban Meyer told Adam Schefter.

“And then you throw the additional challenge of COVID the normal way of doing it, you go in and you … I’m such a relational person that I want to, I want to get about a foot from this player’s face and talk to him about like I did in recruiting … what are you made of, how are you going to handle this, what are your habits … tell me about your family and I want to know this. And you’re now doing it on an iPad. iPads aren’t the same as in person. So, there’s challenges here and I’m very grateful I surrounded myself with veteran people, veteran NFL people.”

Lawrence and his wife, Marissa, appear to be excited.

Trevor and Marissa got married earlier this spring.

Tonight, they’ll get to celebrate another big achievement.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. E.T. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

It should be a fun night.