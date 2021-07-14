Photo Of Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s Glove For All-Star Game Is Going Viral

Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is participating in his first (likely of many) MLB All Star game tonight. And in doing so, he’s not only honoring his own accomplishments, but those of his nine-time All-Star father, Vlad Guerrero Sr., as well.

Taking the field as the starting first baseman from the American League squad, Guerrero Jr. is rocking a specially-made glove decorated with the iconic photo of him and his Hall-of-Fame father on the field for the Montreal Expos back in the early 2000s.

How it started ➡️ how it's going Vladdy's All-Star glove is epic. pic.twitter.com/coY6zE1eON — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2021

After joining the league with the Expos in 1996, Guerrero Sr. played eight seasons in Montreal. Guerrero Jr. was born four years into his father’s career in 1999 — the same year he earned his first All-Star appearance. The birth of his son marked the true beginning of his outstanding MLB career, logging nine All-Star selections and winning the AL MVP in 2004.

Sharing a name with his legendary baseball father no doubt comes with a great deal of pressure, but Jr. has lived up to the challenge so far. In just his third MLB season, Guerrero Jr. is lighting up the AL with a 105 hits, 28 home runs and a league-leading 73 RBIs on a league-best .322 batting average.

This isn’t the first time Vlad Jr. has paid tribute to his father. Before his debut with the Blue Jays in 2019, the superstar slugger showed up to the clubhouse rocking his father’s retro Expos jersey.

”Since I was a kid I was running around with my dad in the clubhouse in Montreal,” he said. ”I just wanted to bring that back today.”

Vlad Sr. responded with a touching message of his own:

Guerrero Sr. hit a home run during his seventh All-Star appearance in 2006 — and Jr. will look to continue that legacy in his first ever All-Star appearance tonight.

Guerrero Jr. will bat second behind Shohei Ohtani.