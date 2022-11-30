Photo: What A 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

This year's College Football Playoff will stick with its current four-team model. But with a 12-team format on the horizon, it's fun to consider what this year's field would look like under that future tournament mold.

The upcoming 12-team format could be implemented as early as the 2024 season. The tournament-style model will feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and next six highest-ranked at-large bids.

The top 4 conference champions will get a first-round bye, and the first-round games will be played at the higher seed's home stadium.

This year, the field would include:

Georgia Michigan TCU USC Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Clemson Kansas State Utah Tulane

Take a look at this year's theoretical format here:

Washington is currently listed as No. 12 in this week's CFP rankings. Under the future format, the Huskies would be bumped to make way for Tulane — the sixth highest ranked conference champion.

For now, the college football world will buckle up for this year's current four-team model.