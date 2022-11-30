Photo: What A 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like
This year's College Football Playoff will stick with its current four-team model. But with a 12-team format on the horizon, it's fun to consider what this year's field would look like under that future tournament mold.
The upcoming 12-team format could be implemented as early as the 2024 season. The tournament-style model will feature the six highest-ranked conference champions and next six highest-ranked at-large bids.
The top 4 conference champions will get a first-round bye, and the first-round games will be played at the higher seed's home stadium.
This year, the field would include:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- USC
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Penn State
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Utah
- Tulane
Take a look at this year's theoretical format here:
Washington is currently listed as No. 12 in this week's CFP rankings. Under the future format, the Huskies would be bumped to make way for Tulane — the sixth highest ranked conference champion.
For now, the college football world will buckle up for this year's current four-team model.