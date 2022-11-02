Photo: What The Expanded 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look Like

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A new 12-team College Football Playoff model will be rolled out by 2026 at the latest.

So, how would that new mold look under the most recent College Football Playoff rankings?

After the CFP announced its first rankings list of the 2022 season on Tuesday night, college football analyst Stewart Mandel shared a model depicting a hypothetical 12-team field.

Take a look at the model here:

Under the current four-team postseason model, the top-four overall ranked teams face of in the National Championship semifinals. Under the future 12-team model, the highest ranked conference champions will earn the top-four seeds and a first-round bye.

For example, the 8-0 TCU Horned Frogs currently rank No. 7 in the CFP rankings. The presumed Big 12 champion in this scenario would rank as the No. 4 seed in the future 12-team model.

How do you like the looks of this upcoming championship format?