Photo: WWE Fans Are Loving Becky Lynch’s Tweet

Becky Lynch had a pretty great Saturday night.

The wrestling star backed up her claim at WrestleMania 36. Lynch made history in the process, too.

The 33-year-old Ireland native became the second woman in WWE history to win a championship at WrestleMania and defend her title at a different WrestleMania.

Lynch retained the WWE Raw Women’s Title over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night.

AND STILL 😤 Becky Lynch defeats Shayna Baszler to continue her historic title reign as Raw Women's champion#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/u0cxuOeIjg — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 5, 2020

WWE fans were loving the photo Lynch tweeted out early Saturday night.

Lynch had previously beaten Rounda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles at WrestleMania 35.

Night two of WrestleMania 36 is set for this evening.