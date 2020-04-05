The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: WWE Fans Are Loving Becky Lynch’s Tweet

wwe star becky lynch attends a gameNEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 18: Becky Lynch of the WWE attends the game between the New Jersey Devils and the Colorado Avalanche at the Prudential Center on October 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Avalanche defeated the Devils 5-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Becky Lynch had a pretty great Saturday night.

The wrestling star backed up her claim at WrestleMania 36. Lynch made history in the process, too.

The 33-year-old Ireland native became the second woman in WWE history to win a championship at WrestleMania and defend her title at a different WrestleMania.

Lynch retained the WWE Raw Women’s Title over Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36 in Orlando, Florida on Saturday night.

WWE fans were loving the photo Lynch tweeted out early Saturday night.

Lynch had previously beaten Rounda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Titles at WrestleMania 35.

Night two of WrestleMania 36 is set for this evening.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.