Photos: Alex Morgan Reveals Her 2022 Halloween Costume

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Halloween has come and gone, which means those in the U.S. are gearing up for Thanksgiving.

However, United States Women's National Team star Alex Morgan isn't giving up on Halloween just yet. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of her - along with the rest of her family's - costumes for the holiday.

Morgan and the family dressed up as characters from the movie Madagascar.

"Charlie (and all of our) 2022 most watched movie," Morgan said in the post.

The 2005 movie was wildly popular when it came out nearly 20 years ago. It's clear the film still resonates with children today - well, at least Alex Morgan's daughter.