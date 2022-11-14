Photos: Anna Kournikova's Top Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

Anna Kournikova during Anna Kournikova and the Sacramento Capitals Play the Newport Beach Breakers in the World Team Tennis Pro League at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, California, United States. (Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic)

Anna Kournikova is known mostly for her tennis career, but the Russian native was a pretty big star off of the court, as well.

Over the years, the legendary tennis star did a number of notable photoshoots, though none stood out as much as her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue one.

Kournikova posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue during the peak of her career.

Kournikova is one of several notable tennis stars to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some other notable stars, including Genie Bouchard and Maria Sharapova, have also posed for the issue.

Kournikova never reached the peak of the tennis world, failing to win a Grand Slam, though she built up quite a brand, both on and off the court.

Some of her top photos have gone viral on social media.

Kournikova has long since retired from tennis, though she continues to have a big following on social media.

The Russian native has millions of followers across her platforms.

There have been several top athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

