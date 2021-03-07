A pair of NFL throwback jerseys for the 2021 season might have leaked on social media on Sunday afternoon.

The Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers have two of the most-classic uniforms in football. While their respective looks have changed a bit over the years, there hasn’t been anything too drastic.

Still, many Browns and 49ers fans long for the classic throwback looks.

According to a post on social media on Sunday, these fan bases are going to get what they want in 2021. Browns Wire had some details:

It comes on the heels of the possible revelation of the Cincinnati Bengals redesigned primary jersey, which was also leaked over the weekend. The Browns edition is a throwback style with a “1946” patch above the chest and some old-style shading of the numbers. Cleveland’s uniforms were all updated for the 2020 season and have been generally well-received by the public. The leaked jerseys fit in the basic theme with the brown and orange stripes on the arm cuffs of the white jerseys.

Here’s a look at the Browns and 49ers jerseys:

A new Cincinnati Bengals jersey might have leaked on social media, too.

Did the Bengals new uniforms just get leaked via eBay? @JoeGoodberry @pauldehnerjr pic.twitter.com/p7PTYACf66 — Tim Rogers (@TheTimRogers) March 7, 2021

As of now, the jersey leaks are just speculation, but we might know more soon.