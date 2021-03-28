The Spun

Photos: Customized Nike Shoes Cause Major Controversy

Nike’s latest customized shoes are causing some pretty serious outrage on social media.

Lil Nas X is releasing custom Nike shoes that reportedly contain drops of human blood – for real. The line, dubbed Satan’s Shoes, will have 666 pairs released. However, Nike is not behind the design.

Page Six had some of the details:

The classic Air Max ’97’s have been revamped by collaborators MSCHF with the underworld in mind, coming in a limited edition stock of 666 pairs, each individually numbered “x/666” in red embroidery. The kicks will also contain 66 CCs of red ink, as well as one drop of human blood.

Bible scripture Luke 10:18 is also emblazoned on the side. The passage references Satan’s banishment from heaven. There are also upside-down crosses and a pentagram attached to the shoe laces, as well as printed on it’s sole.

Lil Nas X’s latest song, “MONTERO,” is believed to have inspired the shoe design.

The shoes will reportedly sell for more than $1,000, but many are already calling out Nike for the design.

However, while the shoes are Nikes, the company reportedly had nothing to do with the creation of them.

From Snopes.com:

Although the shoes are Nikes, a Nike spokesperson told us the company has nothing to do with the creation or sale of the “Satan shoes.”

According to Business Insider, the company creating the shoes is known for “creating some of the most absurd, cynical, and viral projects and products that have spread across the internet.”

That is very clear now.


