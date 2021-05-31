Photos: Danica Patrick Enjoyed Her Day At The Indy 500

The Indianapolis 500 did not disappoint on Sunday.

History was made at the historic race, as Helio Castroneves won the race for the fourth time, becoming just the fourth driver in history to do so.

Former driver Danica Patrick was on hand for the race. Patrick worked the race for NBC Sports and also drove the pace car to start the day.

Patrick took to Instagram on Monday morning to reflect on Sunday’s events.

“Yesterday was an above average day, and how many of those have we had in the last 14 months?!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Sun was shining, people everywhere, smiling, I drove the pace car, worked with amazing talent on the broadcast, great action on track, and a truly wonderful human won his 4th Indy 500!!!! And I got choked up. One of only 4 in history to do that!”

Patrick’s new boyfriend, Carter Comstock, was also in attendance at the race. He got to experience the Indy 500 for the first time, according to Patrick.

The Indy 500 is a special race for Patrick, as it was the setting for her final race as a professional driver back in 2018.