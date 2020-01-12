Photos: Danica Patrick Is Ready For Packers vs. Seahawks

The NFL’s Divisional Round is 75 percent complete. The 49ers, Titans and Chiefs are off to conference championship weekend. Will the Packers or Seahawks take the fourth and final spot?

We’ll find out soon.

Green Bay and Seattle are minutes away from kicking off at Lambeau Field. It’s going to be a cold one in Wisconsin tonight.

Danica Patrick appears to be ready to go, though.

Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend, the former NASCAR star, is taking in tonight’s game at Lambeau Field. She posted on her Instagram Story minutes before kickoff.

Rodgers and Patrick have been dating for more than a year. She posted a heartfelt message for the Packers quarterback earlier in December.

“I am so grateful the universe made you!!! The star dust started it all, but you have done nothing but make it better every year of your life. Thank you for being the loving, generous, thoughtful, patient, fun, funny, spontaneous, talented, smart, and uber attractive man, that I get to walk through life with. This journey we are on…. it’s a really really good one. I love you,” she wrote.

Patrick grew up a Chicago Bears fan, but she’s understandably shifted her loyalties to the Green Bay Packers (she’s dating the team’s quarterback, after all).

Green Bay and Seattle are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.