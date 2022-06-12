Photos: Dell Curry's Rumored New Girlfriend Has Been Identified

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors hugs his Dad Dell Curry after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Dell Curry and his ex-wife, Sonya, went viral at Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.

The former NBA player and his estranged wife both appeared to attend Game 4 of the NBA Finals with new significant others.

NBA Twitter was quick to react to the Dell and Sonya Curry rumors.

While it's unclear what exactly is going on, a tweet about Dell and Sonya Curry - and their Game 4 dates - has gone super viral on social media.

Sonya Curry was reportedly seen at Game 4 with former NFL tight end Steven Johnson.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Dell Curry accused Sonya of cheating on him with Johnson.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set for Monday night.