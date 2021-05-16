Derek Jeter’s Tampa Bay area mansion is officially off of the market.

The Florida mansion has reportedly sold for $22.5 million, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The house had been home to two legendary athletes.

Tom Brady and his family stayed in the mansion during their first season in the area. The Buccaneers quarterback was able to get a good renting deal from his friend in Jeter.

There was one minor problem with the mansion, according to Brady, though everything else reportedly went OK.

The house reportedly sold for a record price, according to the Tampa Bay Times:

The nearly 22,000-square-foot custom home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and eight half-baths, as well as a clubroom with a full-service bar, and a billiards and game table. The clubroom has a glass corner wall overlooking the water. It also features a wine cellar, a movie theater, a gym, an in-law suite, an au-pair wing, an air-conditioned six-car garage, a scullery and a full-home generator. Its sweeping outdoor area includes 9,000 square feet of covered porches and balconies, a dock with two boat lifts, a heated spa and an 80-foot saltwater lap pool.

The house is pretty spectacular.

The buyer of the home is unclear at the moment, but we’re going to guess that they’re not as good of an athlete as the previous owners.