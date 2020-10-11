Photos: Look At Where Gardner Minshew’s Dad Is Sitting At Today’s Game

Gardner Minshew is arguably the grittiest quarterback in the National Football League. The former Washington State quarterback has gone from sixth round NFL Draft pick to starting quarterback.

It turns out the apple doesn’t far from the tree.

Minshew’s dad is being praised for his grittiness on Sunday afternoon. Photos of Minshew’s dad sitting way up in the stands at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas are going viral on social media this afternoon.

Bleacher Report published a closer look at Minshew’s dad’s seats for today’s Jaguars-Texans game.

This is where Gardner Minshew’s dad is sitting. Man of the people. pic.twitter.com/rbtxp972fa — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 11, 2020

Unfortunately for Mr. Minshew, he hasn’t seen a very good game – at least as far as the Jacksonville Jaguars are concerned.

Jacksonville is trailing Houston, 30-14, late in the fourth quarter of this afternoon’s AFC South showdown.

It’s been a tough season for Minshew, whose Jaguars will drop to 1-4 on the season with a loss today. Jacksonville didn’t enter the season with very high expectations, as many believe the franchise is “tanking” for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Still, Minshew has given fans reason for optimism since taking over under center last season. However, much of that optimism might be running out.

Houston, meanwhile, will improve to 1-4 on the season with a win today, the first of the post-Bill O’Brien era.