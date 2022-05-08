Photos: How Tiger Woods Reportedly Met His Longtime Girlfriend

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Captain's assistant Tiger Woods of the U.S. Team and Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, have been dating for several years now.

Herman has often been spotted at Woods' tournaments, including the recent Masters, where the legendary golfer made his comeback from the devastating car injury.

But how did Tiger and Erica meet?

According to reports, it was through work.

Herman was reportedly working in the restaurant industry in Florida when she landed a job at The Woods, Tiger's restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.

A relationship grew from there.

“It was known that ‘she had a close relationship with Tiger,’ a source told Page Six. “People were scared to get too close to her [because of her access to the owner]. They kept it professional.”

Tiger and Erica have been through a lot during their relationship. Tiger's 2021 car accident was life-threatening. It was a long, tough road back to the golf course.

“She’s supported him every step of the way,” a source said of Erica Herman’s role in Tiger Woods’ recovery from injuries.

We'll likely be seeing Erica by Tiger's side at the upcoming major tournaments this year.

The PGA Championship is set for later this month.