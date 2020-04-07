Photos: Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari Were Stranded In The Bahamas

Jay Cutler and his wife, Kristin Cavallari, went on a tropical vacation and almost couldn’t return home due to the global pandemic.

The former NFL quarterback and his superstar wife arrived in The Bahamas in the middle of March. They’ve finally been able to return home in early April.

The couple was in The Bahamas with their two kids. They also brought along Kristin’s hairstylist, Justin Anderson; and Anderson’s partner, Austin Rhodes.

A lot of photos of the trip were posted on Instagram. At least they were stranded somewhere warm.

The couple returned home to Nashville, Tennessee this week.

“We had a short window to get out of the Bahamas so we jumped all over it,” Cavallari posted on her Instagram Story on Tuesday morning.

The Bahamas had 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday.