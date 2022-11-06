Photos: Maria Sharapova's Favorite Swimsuit Shots

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

Maria Sharapova is obviously best known for her iconic tennis career.

The legendary tennis star, who's originally from Russia, has been a dominant force on the course throughout her career. She's been a big star off the court, too.

Sharapova has gone viral for posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, too.

Sharapova is one of several notable tennis stars to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her favorite shots have gone viral on social media.

Several top tennis players, including Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens and Genie Bouchard, have been featured in the magazine issue.

