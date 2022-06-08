Photos: Meet Aaron Rodgers' Rumored New Girlfriend
Aaron Rodgers appears to be on the relationship mend.
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Rodgers and his fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, had called it quits.
Now, a new woman has reportedly entered Rodgers' life. According to reports, he's been seen with a woman who goes by Blu of Earth. Her given name is reportedly Charlotte Brereton.
Rodgers and Brereton were reportedly seen getting cozy earlier this month.
If the dating rumors are true, we wish all the best to Aaron and his new significant other.