Photos: Meet Actress Sydney Sweeney, Who Threw Out First Pitch At Red Sox Game

BOSTON, MA - JULY 22: Sydney Sweeney throws a ceremonial first pitch ahead of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox on July 22, 2022 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Actress Sydney Sweeney will either be offered a contract or be banned from all Boston Red Sox games in the future.

Decked out in a Red Sox jersey, the "Euphoria" star delivered what may have been the best pitch of the night from someone in a Red Sox jersey. After watching Sweeney's pitch, the Toronto Blue Jays made sure everyone forgot about the Red Sox.

The Red Sox went on to lose the game by a final score of 28-5. No, that's not a misprint, Boston actually gave up 28 runs during a nine-inning game - 25 of which came in the first five innings.

Sweeney knows the Red Sox could've used her on Friday night.

"They should’ve put me in," she said on Instagram.

Thanks to the success of her show, "Euphoria," and a few other shows/movies she's starred in, Sweeney is one of the most-followed actresses.

She has nearly 14 million followers on Instagram alone.

We'll have to wait and see if she's welcomed back to Fenway Park in the near future - or ever.