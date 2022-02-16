Photos: Meet Danica Patrick’s Boyfriend Following Aaron Rodgers Split

Aaron Rodgers is back on the dating market, as he’s reportedly broken up with his fiancee, Shailene Woodley.

However, don’t expect the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback to get back with his ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick.

Patrick and Rodgers dated for multiple years, before breaking up at some point during the pandemic. News of the breakup was surprising, as Rodgers and Patrick had bought a house together in Southern California. Wedding bells were in the air, it seemed.

However, Rodgers and Patrick called things off, much like Rodgers and Woodley did.

But while Rodgers is now back on the dating market, Patrick is off of it. She’s been dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly.

Patrick and Comstock have been dating for a little more than a year. They spent the holidays together this past December.

Comstock is the co-founder of Freshly, a meal service company.

“As Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Freshly, Carter brings a passion for health and fitness combined with years of experience in business to the thriving fresh, ready-made meal delivery service. Carter discovered his enthusiasm for health and wellness early in life while watching his father Dr. Frank Comstock, M.D., help people work to achieve optimal health. By staying on top of the latest healthy lifestyle trends, he and his team of chefs, food scientists, and wellness experts bring nutritious meals to thousands of homes every day,” his LinkedIn profile reads.

According to reports, the power couple might have met through business.

In February, Beam, a CBD wellness brand, announced the completion of a $5 million Series A financing, according to PR Newswire, “with significant investment from new investors” including Comstock. Patrick, meanwhile, was part of a $5 million seed investment in Beam in April 2020.

Patrick has been expanding her business profile ever since retiring from racing.

Patrick opened up following her breakup with Rodgers.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Hopefully everyone involved can find happiness in their love lives.