Photos: Meet The Husband Of FOX’s Erin Andrews

The NFC playoffs are underway.

The Philadelphia Eagles, the No. 7 seed in the NFC, are taking on the No. 2 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon.

FOX’s Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews are on the call.

Andrews, a veteran of the sports reporting game, is part of a pretty big sports family. Her husband is a former NHL player.

Jarrett Stoll, a former Stanley Cup champion for the Los Angeles Kings, has been married to Andrews since 2017.

Andrews met her husband through a former NFL player – Michael Strahan.

Jarrett reportedly asked out the longtime sideline reporter through his mutual friend. Andrews reportedly turned him down at first, though she eventually said yes.

The former NHL player reportedly proposed in 2016 and the couple wed in 2017.

The couple does not have children. Andrews opened up about her IVF experience last year.

“I have to admit, as much as I’m trying to enjoy the last few weeks before the NFL season kicks off, it has been a bit challenging for me,” Andrews wrote earlier this year. “On top of being on a special assignment last week where I was sometimes working up to 14 hours a day, I also had to set aside time for IVF treatment. For those familiar, you know it’s a time-consuming and emotionally draining process. This is my 7th one, and I’ve been going through these treatments since I was 35 years old.”

Andrews added that it can have an effect on her career.

“I work in an industry where I think women feel the need to keep things like this quiet. But no, there are so many other women who maybe put their careers on the back burner because they don’t want to miss out on any opportunities,” she said. “It’s so common that people are starting families late and put so many other aspects of their lives on hold.”

Now that it's my seventh time doing IVF, something just hit me. Why am I keeping this such a secret when this is just a part of our lives? Instead of feeling ashamed, we need to give ourselves more love. #rEAldEAl 👇https://t.co/k7O6NoZ12S — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) August 25, 2021

We send all the best to Erin and Jarrett moving forward.

Kickoff between the Eagles and Bucs, meanwhile, is underway on FOX.