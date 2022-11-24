Photos: Meet Jared Goff's Swimsuit Model Girlfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

In just a few hours the Detroit Lions will host the Buffalo Bills in the first of three Thanksgiving Day games.

The Lions are on a bit of a hot streak, but play one of the best teams in the entire league today. Quarterback Jared Goff will be under constant pressure by the Bills defense, but has weapons at his disposal to make this a close fight.

During a recent run on Hard Knocks, Goff and the Lions were featured on the show. At the time, Goff's model girlfriend, Christen Harper, captured the audience's attention.

She's now one of the most recognizable Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

The couple also got engaged over the summer.

Harper will be one of the millions from around the country watching today's game.