Photos: Meet Joel Embiid's Longtime Supermodel Girlfriend

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers celebrates a three point shot against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center on October 20, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

Game 4 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat second round playoff series is set to tip off later tonight.

Joel Embiid returned to the Sixers lineup in Game 3. Embiid, who's battling a facial injury and a thumb injury, was clearly not at 100 percent, but his presence on the court was massive. Philadelphia topped Miami in Game 3 to cut the series to a 2-1 deficit.

Sunday night will be big.

Perhaps Embiid's girlfriend, supermodel Anne de Paula, will be on hand for this one.

De Paula is a supermodel from Brazil.

De Paula is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, as well.

Joel and Anne have been together for several years. The happy couple welcomed their first child into the world, a son named Arthur, last year.

It could be a family affair for Embiid and the Sixers on Sunday night.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T.