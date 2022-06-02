Photos: Meet Kealia, The Wife Of NFL Star JJ Watt

On Thursday, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt announced that he and his wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, are expecting their first child.

J.J. reportedly met Kealia through his former teammate Brian Cushing, who is married to Kealia’s older sister Megan. They started dating in 2016 and got engaged in May 2019, per HuffPost. They were married at the Ocean Club resort in the Bahamas on February 15, 2020.

Kealia Ohai Watt is a successful athlete in her own right, suiting up for the National Women's Soccer League's Chicago Red Stars.

After winning a National Championship with the University of North Carolina, she was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 NWSL draft — making her the first ever draft pick for the expansion-team Houston Dash. She led the league in scoring in 2016 before being traded to Chicago in 2020.

J.J. and Kealia celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Congrats on the incoming new member of the family!