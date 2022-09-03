Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Wife, A Former Cheerleader

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: ESPN College Gameday host Kirk Herbstreit listens to the conversation prior to a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Yet another college football season is here, which means it's time for Kirk Herbstreit to be one of the busiest men in the world.

He'll be going all over the country this season for ESPN's College GameDay. However, he has another job that will see him traveling just as much this year as he works alongside Al Michaels for Amazon.

Herbstreit played his college football for the Buckeyes, but there's another reason Ohio State is important to him.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst is married to Allison Herbstreit. The happy couple was married in 1998 after initially meeting each other in Columbus.

They have four children together - two of whom played for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers. Jake Herbstreit opted to transfer to his father's alma mater. His younger brother, Zak, also joined him at Ohio State as a preferred walk-on for the Buckeyes.

Herbstreit and company used to live in Ohio before they moved to Nashville for a few years. However, they decided to make a return to Ohio for a special reason - at least part time.

The youngest of the four boys, Chase, plays football for Cincinnati St. Xavier High School.

The Herbstreits are an incredibly busy family given Herbie's schedule and all of the boys.

Allison and Kirk make it all work, though.