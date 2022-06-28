Photos: Meet Kliff Kingsbury's Rumored Serious Girlfriend

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals looks on from the sidelines during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his girlfriend are taking the next step.

Kingsbury and his rumored girlfriend, Veronica Bielik are moving in together. This report first came from Sideaction.com:

"Kliff and Veronica are living together. She goes back to Poland for brief periods (vacations with her friends) and then she comes back. She was his date to the McVay wedding. The interesting thing and what could be a story is that Kingsbury said “you won’t be able to find me”. Currently Kliff and Veronica are in Croatia. Kingsbury is also meeting her family in Poland for the first time while he is over there.”

Kingsbury has been dating Bielik for over a year. A model, Bielik has amassed a huge following on social media.

She has over 3.4 million followers on Instagram.

She and Kingsbury haven't shared any photos of each other on their respective social media accounts.

Bielik hasn't had any trouble reaching a massive audience with her posts, with or without Kingsbury in them.

Perhaps it's just a matter of time before they make their relationship Instagram official.