Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Detroit Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson

Over the past few weeks, the football world has been watching as the Detroit Lions continue to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

Former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has been the star of the show so far - well, he AND his family. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking.

He's not the only Michigan star in the family, though. Aria Hutchinson, the sister Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, was named Miss Michigan USA 2022 earlier this year.

The sibling of the future NFL star shared a photo wearing her "Miss Michigan USA" sash on Instagram earlier this summer.

As the winner from Michigan, Aria will participate in the 71st Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on October 3.

"Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment," she said after winning the position. "Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. I can’t wait to use this title for good, helping and inspiring as many people as possible. What a gift this is!"

Is there anything the Hutchinson family can't do?