Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 27: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 27, 2022 at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the football world watched as the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.

The first episode of the show focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking.

He's not the only Michigan star in the family, though. Aria Hutchinson, the sister Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson, was named Miss Michigan USA 2022 earlier this year.

The sibling of the future NFL star shared a photo wearing her "Miss Michigan USA" sash on Instagram earlier this week.

As the winner from Michigan, Aria will participate in the 71st Miss USA pageant in Reno, Nevada on October 3.

"Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment," she said after winning the position. "Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. I can’t wait to use this title for good, helping and inspiring as many people as possible. What a gift this is!"

The Hutchinson family keeps winning.