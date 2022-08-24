Photos: Meet Model Christen Harper, Girlfriend Of Lions QB Jared Goff

(Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Late Tuesday night, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff is being featured on the show for the second time in just a few years. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.

At the time, Goff's model girlfriend, Christen Harper, captured the audience's attention. She's now one of the most recognizable Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models.

Goff and Harper have been together for the past few years.

During the 2021 season, she was asked about moving from Los Angeles to Detroit.

“I’ve honestly been loving the change of pace," Harper said when asked if she misses Los Angeles.

Here's more of what she had to say, via New York Post:

Harper explained that living in Detroit has given her the “opportunity to slow down and focus on things I haven’t been able to in a long time because of the fast paced lifestyle in LA. Of course missing my friends and family and I’m sure I’ll start missing the sunshine, but honestly and truly loving it here,” she said.

Harper - along with the rest of the country - will be watching as Hard Knocks kicks off at 10:00 p.m. ET on HBO tonight.