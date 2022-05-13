Photos: Meet Model Christen Harper, Girlfriend Of QB Jared Goff

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Christen Harper, girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, debuted in the Swimsuit edition last year and will be making another appearance in the 2022 edition.

In the lead-up to the release of the magazine, Sports Illustrated published a "highlights" video showing her modeling for this year's shoot.

"Christen Harper is stunning on set in Barbados shooting for SI Swimsuit 2022," SI Swim said in a caption of the video.

Harper's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit video can be seen here.

In October 2020, Harper learned she would be part of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's family.

"I am SO excited to finally go after one of my wildest dreams. SI Swimsuit has meant so much more than a magazine to me, it gave me the confidence to embrace who I am and ultimately chase my dreams," she said at the time. "...It took a long time to fully love my body for all that it is, but I am standing here today happier and more confident than ever. I want to inspire other women to feel the same way and to treat their body the way they would a best friend...love her, respect her and ultimately believe in her!"

Now she's back for another year.

Earlier this year, Harper gave a sneak peek at her rookie appearance. "Behind the scenes for my rookie shoot with SI Swimsuit. so grateful and so excited you guys get a sneak peak of all the looks!!!" she said in a caption of the video. "Tell me your favorite suit," she then asked fans.

Check out Christen Harper in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Click here for more SI Swimsuit content.